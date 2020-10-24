Fairfield Pub Shut Down After Violating State COVID-19 Orders

A Fairfield pub was fined and will have to temporarily close after violating state COVID-19 gathering size restrictions and face-covering guidelines, police said.

Police said they received multiple complaints regarding COVID-19 violations occurring at the Brickyard Pub located at 93 Post Rd.

Police said they went to the pub late Friday night after health officials observed gathering size and face-covering violations, which were set forth by Gov. Ned Lamont's 70th Executive Order.

Officials said they saw a large crowd of approximately 50 people standing outside the front of the pub and it was reported many of them were not wearing masks.

Also, inside the restaurant, there was more than the 112-person maximum allowance. With phase 3 of reopening in place, the pub can have up to 75% of their normal maximum capacity, which is 150, police said.

Police said the majority of people in the pub were found gathered at the bar, also without face masks.

The pub was ordered by health officials to close and cease operations until Monday, Oct. 26.

The owner of the pub, Jennifer Lynn Wilson, of Easton, was fined for not complying with face-covering requirements. She was also fined $500 for violating gather size requirements, according to police.

Officials said they will continue to work with health officials to seek and enforce public health violations.