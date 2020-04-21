Fake Home COVID-19 Test Kits Seized From New London Store

New London police are issuing a warning about scams related to the coronavirus pandemic after they said they seized fake test kits from a store.

New London police posted the warning on Twitter on Monday with a picture of the test kits that were seized.

Officers said the kits were a scam and were seized from a local convenience store. Authorities did not say which specific convenience store the kits were found at.

Home CoVID 19 test kit scam. NLPD seized these at a local convenience store. Beware of all the scams related to the pandemic. NLPD your partner in the community! pic.twitter.com/yoLOs3Iz8M — ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) April 20, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration said it has not authorized any test that would allow residents to test themselves at home for COVID-19.

A Hartford Healthcare infectious disease specialist is also reminding residents of the importance of using a COVID-19 test that has been ordered by a licensed medical practitioner.

“Any other tests are not FDA-approved and can lead to erroneous test results that may miss a true diagnosis or miss a false diagnosis, which can have enormous consequences," said Dr. Ulysses Wu.

Earlier this month, the FBI issued a warning about people offering to sell COVID-19 test kits or supplies.

"Some scammers are selling fake at-home test kits. Some are even going door-to-door and performing fake tests for money. Legitimate tests are offered free to patients when administered by a healthcare professional," the FBI posted in a warning on their website.

The FBI also reminds residents not to give any personal information, including your financial information, Medicare or Medicaid number or private health insurance to anyone offering a cure, treatment or vaccine for coronavirus.

"A physician or other trusted health care provider should assess your condition and approve any requests for COVID-19 testing," the FBI added.

If you are showing symptoms of coronavirus, including a high fever, coughing or shortness of breath, you're urged to contact your doctor. You will need an order from a physician in order to be tested.

Coronavirus testing locations across the state can be found here.