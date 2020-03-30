First Connecticut Prison Inmate Tests Positive For Coronavirus

An inmate at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Correction.

The 32-year-old man is the first inmate in the Department of Correction prison system to have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the agency said.

The inmate is not being identified due to HIPPA regulations.

He was isolated from the rest of the prison population when it was suspected he might have the coronavirus. Once the positive test was confirmed, the inmate was placed in a negative pressure isolation room for treatment.

Corrigan-Radgowski is the same facility where a correction staff member tested positive last week, correction officials said.

All inmates who were house in the same unit as the infected inmate will be isolated from the rest of the prison population and monitored for the next 14 days.