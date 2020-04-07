Waterford

First Coronavirus-Related Death Reported in Waterford

Health officials have announced the first coronavirus-related death in Waterford.

The Ledge Light Health District said the resident who died was an elderly female.

Residents are reminded to practice social distancing as a way to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“The 1st death in our jurisdiction is a sad reminder of the need for adherence to social distancing measures; it is crucial in helping to reduce the spread of the virus and limit the number of people who are infected” said Ledge Light Health District's Director of Health Stephen Mansfield.

There are more than 6,900 cases of coronavirus in the state and at least 206 people have died.

