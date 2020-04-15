First Responders, Husky Mascot, Jonathan to Show Appreciation For UConn Health With Parade

First responders from across the Farmington Valley are expected to show their support to healthcare workers at UConn Health with a parade Wednesday afternoon.
The goal is to thank and honor the workers helping patients fight the coronavirus.
The Husky Mascot will be there along with both Jonathan dogs.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
Just this week, members of the Connecticut National Guard set up more beds at UConn Health to assist with capacity in case of a coronavirus surge in the coming weeks.