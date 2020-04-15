coronavirus

First Responders, Husky Mascot, Jonathan to Show Appreciation For UConn Health With Parade

UCONN-HEALTH-NIGHT
NBC Connecticut

First responders from across the Farmington Valley are expected to show their support to healthcare workers at UConn Health with a parade Wednesday afternoon.

The goal is to thank and honor the workers helping patients fight the coronavirus.

The Husky Mascot will be there along with both Jonathan dogs.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Bristol 1 hour ago

Bristol Hospital Workers Gather Daily to Pray for Patients, Community, & Colleagues

survivors 18 hours ago

Madison Man Details 20 Day Battle With COVID-19

Just this week, members of the Connecticut National Guard set up more beds at UConn Health to assist with capacity in case of a coronavirus surge in the coming weeks.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Farmington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us