Food Bank Announces Emergency Drive-Thru Services For Families With Food Insecurity

Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare is announcing their plan to hold emergency drive-thru services for families with food insecurity in the state.

A spokesperson for Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare said they'll continue to serve people struggling with hunger throughout the summer months.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The food bank will announce their summer drive-thru distribution schedule, which will run out of eight sites throughout Connecticut, on Monday morning. Each site is estimated to serve up to 1,000 households, the food bank said.

The food bank is able to run these summer distribution sites throughout the state with help from state funding received in the American Rescue Plan, officials said.

"While the food bank is starting to see the numbers slowly decline, the need is still great. These summer food distributions along with increased outreach will give people time to get connected with their local pantries and meal programs to receive additional support," the food bank said in a statement.

All emergency drive-thru sites will end on Tuesday, Aug. 31.