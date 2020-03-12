coronavirus

Fourth Case of Coronavirus in Connecticut Confirmed in Stamford

A fourth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Connecticut.

A Stamford resident who had traveled internationally was "preemptively isolated" at Stamford hospital and tested positive for COVID-19 late Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the city.

The individual arrived at J.F.K. airport on Wednesday presenting with coronavirus symptoms.

Governor Ned Lamont confirmed the news of a fourth case in Connecticut during a tour of Protein Sciences in Meriden where research for a coronavirus vaccine is underway.

Upon arrival to New York, the Connecticut resident was provided a facemask and gloves, and traveled by a private vehicle to minimize exposure to others, the press release said.

Public schools in Stamford will be closed starting Friday until further notice, according to a tweet from the city.

“I applaud these residents for following the recommended precautionary measures in this incident,” said Mayor David Martin. “These measures are the type of small changes we can make in our habits to reduce exposure risk in Stamford’s community.”

