Foxwoods Brings Back Indoor Live Entertainment

Foxwoods Casino is bringing back indoor live entertainment at the Grand Theater after pausing live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Foxwoods it kicked off a return to live entertainment with comedian Bob Marley on Oct. 16 and 17 and Almost Queen will perform on Nov. 5 and more acts to follow throughout November and December. Tickets bought for Almost Queen’s March 4 show will be valid for the new date. Learn more here.
The theater will operate at 25% capacity, according to Foxwoods.
Foxwoods said changes include a reconfigured theater operating at 25% capacity with fewer seats to allow for more social distancing and more.
“We have been intricately planning how to safely resume live, indoor entertainment for over four months which resulted in a thoughtful and slow process to ensure we rebuilt the right infrastructure in our theaters,” Monique Sebastian, vice president of entertainment and entertainment marketing at Foxwoods Resort Casino said in a statement. “We’ve remained fiercely committed to only reopening parts of the resort when we feel it is safe to do so. With our new entertainment guidelines, we feel confident we have developed a new standard of safety not only for our guests, team members, and artists, but for the entertainment industry as a whole. Each protocol was developed with our local community in mind, and we’ll be constantly monitoring our approach to ensure the highest level of security.”
Entertainment at Foxwoods:
Almost Queen: Nov. 5
Vic DiBitetto: Nov. 13
Anthony Rodia: Dec. 4
Rob Schneider: Dec. 11
Bob Marley: Dec. 26
Safety Measures:
- Occupancy of the Grand Theater will be limited to 25% capacity to begin, or 1,100 attendees.
- New traffic system and pattern to eliminate cross-traffic when entering and exiting the theater. Guests will reserve a designated entry time when purchasing tickets and will be guided in and out by an usher. Guests will be directed to exit the venue according to color-coded seating sections.
- Face masks will be required for all entering the venue, including employees, guests, and artists - except during their performance while on stage only.
- Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the venue and back of house, particularly in locations of high touch surfaces.
- Printed tickets will not be available on site. Guests may print tickets at home or use a mobile ticket.
- Parties will be spaced a minimum of three seats apart in every other row, and the front row of seats is 15 feet from the performers. Each theater section will be color-coded to indicate which section guests have been seated in. Markers will be used to keep unoccupied seats closed and prohibit people from moving or changing seats.
- Theater ventilation systems will be set to maximize fresh air to the greatest extent possible.
- All concession sales will be suspended to avoid large group gatherings.
- Meet and greets, including VIP packages and fan club initiatives, will be suspended.