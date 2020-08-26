Foxwoods Opening More of Resort Casino

Foxwoods announced Wednesday it will reopen more of its property to guests.

The resort will open the Fox Towner Hotel for reservations from Thursday mornings through Monday afternoons. The Fox Tower casino will open Thursdays at noon and operate 24 hours a day through 2 a.m. on Monday mornings, according to Foxwoods.

The Fox Tower Hotel meeting facility is also open for groups of up to 100 people. Social distancing and face masks will be mandatory, the resort casino said.

Foxwoods reopened its High Rollers Luxury Lanes and Sports Lounge, a high-end bowling alley, last Friday. Masks are required at High Rollers and each guest will be assigned one bowling ball and must use that ball only while bowling, according to Foxwoods.

The resort casino shut down in mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Connecticut. It reopened in a limited capacity at the end of May.