Free COVID-19 Testing Offered in Southeastern CT as Cases Rise

The rates of COVID-19 infections have been rising in Southeastern Connecticut and free coronavirus testing is being offered in several places.

The Ledge Light Health District said it is working with the state to offer free testing, which is open to everyone regardless of whether you have symptoms or a doctor’s order. The health district said there is no fee and your insurance will not be billed.

New London businesses say people need to take the uptick in coronavirus cases seriously because more COVID-19 cases and restrictions could impact the bottom line.

Some sites offer preregistration, but that is not required at any of the following sites:

Monday through Friday until further notice: Community Health Center, 1 Shaws Cove, New London: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Ledge Light Health District, 216 Broad St, New London: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: Groton Senior Center, 102 Newtown Rd, Groton: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: Mystic River Residential Care, 14 Godfrey St, Mystic: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8: New London Elks Club, 81 Washington St, New London: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: Stonington Human Services, 166 S Broad St, Pawcatuck: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: New London Senior Center, corner of Brainard and Mercer, New London: Noon to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9: All Souls Church, 19 Jay St, New London: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10: Jennings School, 50 Mercer St, New London: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14: New London Hospitality Center, 730 State Pier Road, New London: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, 10: Oasis of Restoration Church, 35 Redding, New London: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday. Oct. 19: George Washington Carver Apartments, 202 Colman Street, New London, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday Oct. 19: Williams Park Apartments, 127 Hempstead St., New London: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21: Alliance For Living, 154 Broad St., New London: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: Gordon Court, 40 Gordon Court, New London: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Riozzi Court, 27 Riozzi Court, New London: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Health officials are warning residents in southeastern Connecticut not to become complacent as the area sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases.