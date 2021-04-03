Fully Vaccinated Residents Can Gather Indoors, Without Masks This Easter

Connecticut residents who are fully vaccinated are being urged to follow new CDC guidance this Easter, which includes being able to gather indoors and without masks.

This guidance applies to individuals who are gathering with other fully vaccinated individuals.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can gather safely for #Easter with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks. Learn more about CDC’s recommendations for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO. pic.twitter.com/4wKehcnwI0 — CDC (@CDCgov) March 31, 2021

People who are not fully vaccinated should still wear masks and social distance this Easter, according to the CDC.

In a tweet, CDC officials said people who are not fully vaccinated should celebrate Easter with people they live with, virtually or outside while staying six feet apart.

New guidance from the CDC has also been released regarding traveling for those who are fully vaccinated.

Quarantines are no longer needed for domestic trips, and a test is only needed if the destination requires it.

Updated travel guidance from the CDC for people who have been fully vaccinated ⬇️ https://t.co/x0lufCJhIG — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 3, 2021

As for international trips, the CDC recommends holding off, but the same rules apply. They added a recommendation for a COVID-19 test three to five days after you return. And no matter where or how you travel, the agency also recommends wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

To learn more about the CDC's newly released guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, click here.

The CDC updated its guidelines Friday to say anyone who is fully vaccinated will not need to self-quarantine after domestic and international travel.