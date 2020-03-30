Gas Prices Continue to Fall Across Connecticut

Gas prices in Connecticut continue to fall - down nearly 40-cents over the past month.

The average price of gas on Monday was $2.16 per gallon statewide. That is a drop of 13-cents in the last week and is 56-cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.

Connecticut gas prices mirror the trend across the country with the national average price below $2 per gallon for the first time in four years.

“Not only does AAA expect the price of gas to drop below this significant benchmark, it won’t stop there as demand for gasoline diminishes because Americans are staying home,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also delayed the switch-over from winter-blend gasoline because of the large supply still available. That is likely to keep prices lower.

Normally, refineries must switch to a summer-blend, which is more expensive to produce, on May 1. The EPA has pushed that date to May 20, according to AAA.

Prices in Connecticut do vary by where in the state you are. Here are the averages by region in Connecticut.