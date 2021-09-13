Gilead Hill School in Hebron Remains Remote Today Due to COVID Cases, Quarantine

The Gilead Hill School in Hebron is continuing remote learning on Monday because of cases of COVID-19 and a high number of students in quarantine.

The school will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A notice from Supt. Thomas Baird last week said there were high numbers of COVID cases in staff and students.

It began last Monday with cases within the Parks and Recreation PREP before/after school program and then continued at Gilead Hill School, the superintendent wrote.

He said it’s probable that there has been in-program transmission within the PREP program and it is probable that there has been in-school transmission within some preschool and some Kindergarten classes at Gilead Hill School.

According to the latest notice on the school's website, nine students and three staff members at Gilead Hill School have tested positive and 89 students and two staff members are in quarantine.

The school district moved to quarantine all known close contacts to contain any potential outbreak in school.

Parents are urged to contact the nurse when a child is sick and follow their instructions and not send their child to school when they have been in contact with someone who is confirmed or presumed to be positive with COVID-19.

Three students at Hebron Elementary School have tested positive. Hebron Elementary School remains open for in-person learning.