Hebron

Gilead Hill School in Hebron Remote Due to COVID Cases, Quarantine

COVID-19 Testing tubes
NBC 7

The Gilead Hill School in Hebron will have remote learning into next week because of cases of COVID-19 and a high number of students in quarantine.

The school will reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A notice from Supt. Thomas Baird says there are high numbers of COVID cases in staff and students.

It began on Monday with cases within the Parks and Recreation PREP before/after school program and then continued at Gilead Hill School, the superintendent wrote.

Local

new haven 3 hours ago

Police Investigate Two Shootings in Six Hours in New Haven

Avon 5 hours ago

Vigil to Be Held Tonight as Police Looking for Missing Avon Teen

He said it’s probable that there has been in-program transmission within the PREP program and it is probable that there has been in-school transmission within some preschool and some Kindergarten classes at Gilead Hill School.

The school website says nine students and three staff members at Gilead Hill School have tested positive and 89 students and two staff members are in quarantine.

The school district moved to quarantine all known close contacts to contain any potential outbreak in school.

Parents are urged to contact the nurse when a child is sick and follow their instructions and not send their child to school when they have been in contact with someone who is confirmed or presumed to be positive with COVID-19.

Three students at Hebron Elementary School have tested positive. Hebron Elementary School remains open for in-person learning.

This article tagged under:

Hebron
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us