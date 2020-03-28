Gov. Lamont Asks For Healthcare Volunteers at Medical Facilities in Conn.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking for healthcare volunteers at medical facilities across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said the coronavirus has put a surge upon hospital capacity and supplies, but people across the state are helping by making surgical masks, hand sanitizer and surgical gowns.

According to officials, there is a need for students and other retired healthcare workers at medical facilities across Connecticut.

In a letter to residents, Lamont said "we need you now more than ever."

He went on to say that "this is a community effort" and he is "incredibly appreciative of everyone who is doing their part to protect their fellow neighbors."

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register online at ctresponds.ct.gov. You will then get matched with a location in need.