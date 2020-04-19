Gov. Lamont Expands Financial Aid for Conn. Nursing Homes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Ned Lamont is expanding financial aid for the state's nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont said he directed the administration to boost Medicaid payments for all of the state's 215 nursing homes by an additional five percent on Sunday. The newly announced five percent increase is in addition to the recently announced ten percent increase.

The 15 percent financial relief will provide an additional $65 million in Medicaid payment increases to the state's nursing homes, according to Lamont.

The state said the expanded financial aid will be applied to:

Employee wages, which includes staff retention bonuses, overtime and shift incentive payments

Costs regarding visitor screening

Personal Protective Equipment

Cleaning and housekeeping supplies

Other COVID-19 related costs

Lamont said he is also implementing additional measures to the state's Medicaid program in recognition of the ongoing needs of state nursing homes during the pandemic.

According to the state, included in the additional measures is an across-the-board rate increase of ten percent for non-COVID beds, which will be retroactive to March 1. The state will also provide an additional rate of five percent for non-COVID beds from April 1 through June 30, which would bring the total increase during that time to 15 percent.

The state said it also plans to reimburse $400 per day for residents who are COVID positive in non-COVID recovery facilities. The rate is expected to be in effect for a maximum of 30 days per bed.

The extra Medicaid payments for all nursing homes totals $65 million, Lamont said. Another $15.4 million is being dedicated to special nursing home services that are for residents that are positive for coronavirus.

Lamont expects state nursing homes will also receive extra support through the federal government from Medicare.