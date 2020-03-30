coronavirus

Gov. Lamont, Healthcare Leaders to Provide Update on Conn. Coronavirus Response

Governor Ned Lamont at podium as he declares public health emergency
NBC Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont and local healthcare leaders will be holding a press briefing Monday afternoon with an update on the state's coronavirus response.

The briefing will be held at 4:30 p.m. from the state capitol in Hartford.

Lamont will be joined by Yale New Haven Health CEO Marna Borgstrom; Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks; Nuvance Health President and CEO John Murphy, M.D.; and Connecticut Hospital Association President and CEO Jennifer Jackson.

Local

gas prices 32 mins ago

Gas Prices Continue to Fall Across Connecticut

connecticut coronavirus 33 mins ago

Connecticut River Ferries Suspended Indefinitely Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Over the weekend, Lamont asked for healthcare volunteers at medical facilities around the state.

Lamont said the coronavirus has put a surge upon hospital capacity and supplies, but people across the state are helping by making surgical masks, hand sanitizer and surgical gowns.

According to officials, there is a need for students and other retired healthcare workers at medical facilities across Connecticut.

In a letter to residents, Lamont said "we need you now more than ever."

Anyone who wants to volunteer should register online at ctresponds.ct.gov. You will then get matched with a location in need.

On Sunday, the state reported nearly 2,000 coronavirus cases statewide and 34 deaths.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Ned Lamont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us