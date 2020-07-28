Gov. Lamont, State DOT to Distribute Masks to CT Transit Bus Passengers

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and the state Dept. of Transportation are distributing masks to CT Transit bus passengers on Tuesday.

In an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus, masks will be distributed to bus passengers at more than a dozen sites statewide including in Hartford, New Haven and Stamford.

Masks were available for passengers in the morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will be available again in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lamont is expected to distribute masks at the Hartford location at 11 a.m.

Passengers on all public transit in the state are required to wear face coverings.