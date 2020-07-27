Gov. Lamont to Give Update on Coronavirus in Conn. This Afternoon

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is going to give an update on coronavirus in the state this afternoon.

He will also discuss Connecticut's coronavirus response efforts.

The state's COVID-19 test positivity continues to remain below one percent, according to the latest information released by Lamont on Friday.

On Friday, the state Department of Public Health released data showing 544 new COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday, but the governor said about 440 of those are from previously unreported data going back to mid-May from an out-of-state lab.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut since the start of the pandemic stands at 48,776 as of Friday afternoon.

The death toll was 4,413 as of Friday.

You can watch the update in this story at 4 p.m.