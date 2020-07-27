coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Give Update on Coronavirus in Conn. This Afternoon

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is going to give an update on coronavirus in the state this afternoon.

He will also discuss Connecticut's coronavirus response efforts.

The state's COVID-19 test positivity continues to remain below one percent, according to the latest information released by Lamont on Friday.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

Car Crash With Pedestrian Struck Closes Capitol Ave. in Hartford

hot weather 2 hours ago

Food Truck Owners Work Through the Heat

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

On Friday, the state Department of Public Health released data showing 544 new COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday, but the governor said about 440 of those are from previously unreported data going back to mid-May from an out-of-state lab.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut since the start of the pandemic stands at 48,776 as of Friday afternoon.

The death toll was 4,413 as of Friday.

You can watch the update in this story at 4 p.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us