Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. at 4 P.M.

Governor Ned Lamont is set to give an update about coronavirus cases in Connecticut and the state's response to the virus on Tuesday.

The update is expected to begin at 4 p.m. You can watch it in this article when it begins.

Latest COVID-19 Cases in Connecticut

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate fell below 5%. The hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 continued to rise.

Of the 138,085 tests administered since Friday, 6,703 came back positive on Monday for a test positive rate of 4.85%.

The state reported 16 net new hospitalizations on Monday with 1,114 currently hospitalized. Seventy-six more people lost their life in Connecticut due to COVID-19 bringing the total death count since the start of the pandemic to 6,670.

COVID-19 Cases in the U.S.

The United States has recorded more than 400,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

The nation reached the grim milestone early Tuesday morning. In the past two weeks, an average of 3,286 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus each day.