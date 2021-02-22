coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. at 4 P.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is set to give an update about coronavirus in the state on Monday afternoon and will also detail the next group of people who will be eligible for the vaccine.

Lamont will discuss coronavirus, coronavirus response efforts and the COVID-19 vaccine starting at 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article when it begins.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers (as of Friday)

Local

Torrington 20 mins ago

Man Accused of Holding Woman Captive in Torrington for Days

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Bridgeport Teen Shot Self in Arm, Lied About It: Police

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate continued to stay below 3%, according to the latest Department of Public Health numbers released Friday afternoon.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state's current test positive rate is at 2.58%. Of the 46,396 tests administered, 1,198 came back positive for the coronavirus.

There are 33 less people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total current hospitalizations down to 535. Twenty-seven more people lost their lives in Connecticut from the disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility in Conn.

Today, Lamont is expected to announce an expansion of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci laid out the timeline for COVID-19 vaccine test results that are currently being conducted on school-age children.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut Right Now?

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

Hartford HealthCare has reached a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Hartford Healthcare administered its 100,000th coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

  • Pfizer
    • For CT residents 16 and up.
    • The recommended time between doses: 21 days
  • Moderna
    • For CT residents 18 and up
    • The recommended time between doses: 28 days

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.

  1. Fill out the form to let the Department of Public health know you are interested in creating an account in VAMS. If you are currently eligible to receive the vaccine then you should receive an email from VAMS to complete your registration within 12 hours. Click here to create an account.
  2. Check for an email from no-reply@mail.vams.cdc.gov. Click on the link in the email and create your account. You will be prompted to retrieve a code that will be emailed to you. You will need to create a password and store it in a safe place.
    • If you forgot your password, the "forgot password" link on the login page can only be used if you have created a password as part of your VAMS registration.
  3. Complete your VAMS registration.
    • The first question that will be asked in VAMS is “Have you already registered as a vaccine recipient with VAMS?” The answer to this question is “No.”
    • Questions with a red asterisk are mandatory. 
    • Insurance information does not need to be entered.
    • You will be prompted to share some additional information about yourself.
    • In order for VAMS to recognize your option chosen for race, click on your choice in the box on the left and click the right-pointing arrow to move your choice to the box on the right.
  4. Use your zip code to search for clinics near you in VAMS.
    • The system will automatically search for clinics within a 10-mile radius of your zip code, but you may choose up to 100 miles from the dropdown menu, which might provide more clinic locations in your search results.
    • You might need to check multiple clinic locations to find an available appointment. Find a slot that works for you, and book your appointment.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamontCovid-19 Vaccine
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us