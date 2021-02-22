Gov. Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in Conn. at 4 P.M.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is set to give an update about coronavirus in the state on Monday afternoon and will also detail the next group of people who will be eligible for the vaccine.

Lamont will discuss coronavirus, coronavirus response efforts and the COVID-19 vaccine starting at 4 p.m. You can watch it live in this article when it begins.

Connecticut's COVID-19 test positive rate continued to stay below 3%, according to the latest Department of Public Health numbers released Friday afternoon.

The state's current test positive rate is at 2.58%. Of the 46,396 tests administered, 1,198 came back positive for the coronavirus.

There are 33 less people hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 bringing the total current hospitalizations down to 535. Twenty-seven more people lost their lives in Connecticut from the disease.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility in Conn.

Today, Lamont is expected to announce an expansion of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut Right Now?

Note: To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

What Coronavirus Vaccines is Connecticut Getting?

Pfizer For CT residents 16 and up. The recommended time between doses: 21 days

Moderna For CT residents 18 and up The recommended time between doses: 28 days



How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.