Gov. Lamont to Give Update on CT COVID-19 Response

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this afternoon to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Friday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 6.75 percent and 736 people were hospitalized with coronavirus, an increase of 26 people from the day before.

Of the 736 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, 563, or 76.5 percent, are not fully vaccinated.

The governor’s news conference, five days before Christmas, comes as the state plans to roll out what his office calls “digital health cards,” something similar to New York’s vaccine passport, the Excelsior Pass.

For several months, Connecticut has been considering launching a vaccine passport similar to New York’s Excelsior Pass. Now, that is expected to become a reality this week.

He has stressed it will be voluntary for businesses and people.

Some Republican lawmakers have raised privacy concerns.

“When we get programs that are rolled out with very vague, unspecific information, when documents are not produced when people ask for them, that feeds the narrative and it leaves people to speculate the good and the bad,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said.

And there was a protest over the weekend about the plan.

Lamont spokesman Max Reiss said the program is voluntary for businesses and individuals.

“The governor’s providing only an option for people to carry their digital health record with them,” Reiss said.

“Gov. Lamont has been unbelievably clear, there is no plan for a new set of mandates. Period. Stop,” Reiss said.

Talking to reporters Thursday, Lamont said there’s no way the state would allow personal health information to be sold.

The governor’s news conference also comes a day before President Joe Biden plans to speak on the status of the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and discuss government help for communities in need of assistance, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

She also said he will be “issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans who that choose to remain unvaccinated.”

Building off his Winter Plan, @POTUS will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 18, 2021

Lamont announced on Dec. 4 that the state had its first case of the omicron variant.

His office releases cumulative data on COVID-19 and variants and said that as of Thursday, Connecticut has had 13,140 cases of delta and 40 of omicron.

Lamont will hold a news briefing at 4 p.m. by videoconference.