Gov. Lamont to Host Coronavirus Town Hall With Waterbury Mayor, Congresswoman Hayes

Governor Ned Lamont is hosting a coronavirus town hall with Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes on Sunday.

The town hall is expected to begin at 4 p.m.

Mayor O'Leary said the town hall will begin with an update and then residents will be encouraged to ask questions.

It will be livestreamed on Gov. Lamont's Facebook page and Congresswoman Hayes' Facebook page.

Waterbury has at least 38 cases of coronavirus, according to the most recent numbers released on Saturday.

There are more than 1,500 cases across the state and at least 33 deaths.