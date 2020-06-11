Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest coronavirus cases in Connecticut and the state's response to the pandemic.
Connecticut has continued to see a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations as we approach Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on June 17.
Participants in the news conference include:
- Paul Mounds Jr., the chief of staff to the the governor
- Josh Geballe, the chief operating officer to the governor and commissioner of the department of administrative services
- Garrett Moran, chair of the governor’s workforce council
- Dave O’Neill, chief operating officer of Indeed
- Danté Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor
- Glendowlyn Thames, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Lamont's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.