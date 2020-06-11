Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest coronavirus cases in Connecticut and the state's response to the pandemic.

Connecticut has continued to see a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations as we approach Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on June 17.

Participants in the news conference include:

Paul Mounds Jr., the chief of staff to the the governor

Josh Geballe, the chief operating officer to the governor and commissioner of the department of administrative services

Garrett Moran, chair of the governor’s workforce council

Dave O’Neill, chief operating officer of Indeed

Danté Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor

Glendowlyn Thames, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Lamont's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.