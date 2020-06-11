coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

Governor Lamont at COVID-19 briefing
NBC Connecticit

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest coronavirus cases in Connecticut and the state's response to the pandemic.

Connecticut has continued to see a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations as we approach Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan on June 17.

Participants in the news conference include:

  • Paul Mounds Jr., the chief of staff to the the governor
  • Josh Geballe, the chief operating officer to the governor and commissioner of the department of administrative services
  • Garrett Moran, chair of the governor’s workforce council
  • Dave O’Neill, chief operating officer of Indeed
  • Danté Bartolomeo, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Labor
  • Glendowlyn Thames, deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Lamont's news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.

Local

disability rights 23 mins ago

Disability Rights Advocates Win Fight To Accompany Loved Ones To The Hospital

Norwich 3 hours ago

Police Investigating Homicide of 52-Year-Old Man in Norwich

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19reopening connecticut
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us