Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

Nearly a week after partially reopening the state's economy, Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The governor's briefing comes a day after the state saw a slight increase in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. It's the first increase in hospitalizations in nearly three weeks.

Gov. Lamont will be joined at his news conference by West Hartford mayor Shari Cantor and Greenwich first selectman Fred Camillo.

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.