coronavirus in connecticut

Gov. Lamont to Provide Coronavirus Update at 4 p.m.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Nearly a week after partially reopening the state's economy, Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The governor's briefing comes a day after the state saw a slight increase in the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations. It's the first increase in hospitalizations in nearly three weeks.

Gov. Lamont will be joined at his news conference by West Hartford mayor Shari Cantor and Greenwich first selectman Fred Camillo.

Local

new haven 2 mins ago

Man on Bicycle Hit by Motorcyclist in New Haven Dies

16 mins ago

Photos: Manhunt Continues for UConn Student Suspected in Two Homicides

The briefing will be held at 4 p.m. You can watch it live above in this article when it happens.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us