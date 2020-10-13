State's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs to 2.4%

Connecticut's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 2.4% on Tuesday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

It is the highest positivity rate for the state since June.

There were 320 positive cases out of a total of 13,398 tests, the governor said.

The state's positivity rate had been hovering above 1% for the past few weeks.

"When you see the positivity rate going from less than 1% to one, one-and-a-half, now 2.4, it's not unexpected, but it's incredibly unnerving and a little exhausting," Lamont said during a news conference.

Lamont said the state is part of a region that has seen a recent increase in cases, citing rising positivity rates in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York City.

The governor said Tuesday that the state and the country are in a better place to fight an October spike from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations rose by 17 on Monday, bringing the total to 172. That also is not a number the state has seen since June.