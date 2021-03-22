Covid-19 Vaccine

More Than 1M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in CT; Lamont to Provide Update

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a briefing Monday afternoon.

The governor is expected to provide details on the latest coronavirus cases in Connecticut and will talk about the state's ongoing vaccination efforts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Department of Public Health announced Monday more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut.

For some tips on signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination in Connecticut, click here.

The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and you can watch it live in this article when it happens.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus vaccine

Tips: How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in CT

coronavirus

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy: Boston Doctors Address Concerns Around Fertility, Pregnancy

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19 Vaccinecoronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us