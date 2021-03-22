More Than 1M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in CT; Lamont to Provide Update

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response during a briefing Monday afternoon.
The governor is expected to provide details on the latest coronavirus cases in Connecticut and will talk about the state's ongoing vaccination efforts.
The Department of Public Health announced Monday more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Connecticut.
For some tips on signing up for a COVID-19 vaccination in Connecticut, click here.
The briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and you can watch it live in this article when it happens.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you