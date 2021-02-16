Gov. Lamont to Provide COVID-19 Update Today at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on the latest COVID-19 cases in Connecticut during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes just hours after the governor received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Connecticut's coronavirus infection rate has continued to remain low. Monday's infection rate was just under 3%.

It was announced Monday that the first Connecticut resident has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa. That patient is a Fairfield County resident between 60-70 years old and is hospitalized in New York.