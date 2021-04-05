More than 2 Million Vaccines Administered Across CT; Positivity Rate at 3.28%

The state's coronavirus positivity rate remains steady at 3.28% and 19 more deaths have been reported since Friday.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15, with a total of 484 in the state.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Even with many families celebrating Easter this weekend, COVID-19 testing remained steady. Over 82,000 tests were performed and 2,699 came back positive.

The death toll is now 7,923.

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.5% Friday.

More than 2 Million Vaccines Administered

The state announced that more than two million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered across Connecticut.

Connecticut continues to be among the leaders in getting its population vaccinated.

Over 1.3 million first doses have been administered and nearly 810,000 people are fully vaccinated, according to state officials.

Below is a breakdown of percentages of people vaccinated per age group:

65 and up: 82%

55 and up: 75%

45 and up: 67%

16 and up: 45%

Gov. Ned Lamont said that after the hiccup with Johnson & Johnson last week, the state will receive approximately 288,000 doses this week.

He is also hopeful that we'll see outdoor events such as parades and graduations in the next few months.

"There will be outdoor parades, there will be outdoor graduations," Lamont said in a press conference on Monday.

The governor said the state is working to protect the younger demographic by bringing vaccine clinics to them. This comes as Connecticut sees some flair-ups in the 16 to 44 age range.

State Works to Make it Easier to Access the Vaccine

State officials are working on several ways to increase accessibility to the vaccine, especially for vulnerable communities.

As a part of this effort, the state will roll out a total of 35 new mobile units this week. More pharmacies and a few primary care practices will also gain access to the vaccine this week.

By the end of the month, the governor expects there to be "ice cream truck" mobile access to the vaccine. What Lamont says he means by this is that accessibility is expected to increase by way of mobile units very quickly.

There will also be extensive walk-up options, the governor said.