Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut's latest COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

The state reported a 2.9% test positivity rate on Friday, the last day the Department of Public Health provided updated data.

On Friday, the governor said he was concerned with the state's rising coronavirus numbers.

Gov. Lamont's briefing will be at 4 p.m. You can see it live above in this article when it happens.