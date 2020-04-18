Gov. Lamont to Visit Rapid COVID-19 Testing Center in New Haven

Governor Ned Lamont is going to visit the rapid COVID-19 testing center in New Haven on Saturday.

The rapid coronavirus testing center is the first in the state and opened on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state has formed a partnership with CVS Health for free rapid COVID-19 tests for eligible Connecticut residents.

The governor said CVS Health is using the new Abbott ID NOW™ COVID-19 test and plans to conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days a week.

The process takes around 30 minutes from the collection of the swab to the delivery of the results.

Testing is available at no charge to the public.

Lamont is expected to visit the center at 3:00 p.m.