Gov. Lamont Wants His Emergency Executive Powers Extended Through Feb. 15, 2022

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a proclamation Wednesday calling the General Assembly into special session on Monday for the purpose of extending his emergency executive powers past September 30.

The governor wants his powers extended through February 15, 2022. That is nearly two years since the first declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Connecticut statutes require the state legislature to approve the renewal of those executive powers.

The General Assembly passed a law over the summer giving power to the six top Democratic and Republican legislative leaders to disapprove of any of the governor's executive orders issued under the emergency declarations.