Gov. Lamont's Deputy Communications Director Tests Positive for COVID-19

Governor Ned Lamont's Deputy Communications Director, Rob Blanchard, said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"On Saturday, I received notification that a COVID test I had taken Thursday was positive for the virus," Blanchard said in a tweet on Sunday.

"I cannot pinpoint the precise location that I may have contracted the virus as I was negative for my COVID test on Monday and did not begin to display any symptoms until Friday-- when I did not come to work at the Capitol," he added.

— Rob Blanchard (@RobBlanchardd) December 6, 2020

The staffer was in proximity of the governor, but he does not meet the criteria for close contact as outlined in CDC guidelines, according to Governor Lamont's Chief of Staff Paul Mounds.

Blanchard said he is quarantining for the next two weeks and is cooperating with public health officials in the contact tracing process.

"This is another example of the necessity to get tested and take all necessary measures to protect yourself and others," Blanchard said.

The governor is feeling well and will be at his private residence through the weekend. He does not have any events scheduled.

Mounds said Lamont will undergo regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing in the coming days.

In mid-November, Lamont's Director of Communications, Max Reiss, tested positive for COVID-19. Also in November, a member of Lamont’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The governor was in self-quarantine following notification of these positive tests.