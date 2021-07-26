Gov. Ned Lamont to Give Update on Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts in Conn. Today

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to give an update on Covid-19 vaccination efforts in Connecticut today.

Lamont will give the update from the Griffin vaccination van at the New Haven Green on Temple Street.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

While the latest surge in COVID-19 cases is among unvaccinated people, the number of vaccinated people contracting a mild case of the virus is growing.

The update will begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the update in this article once it begins.

This comes as the state has seen an increase in coronavirus cases. The Delta variant is becoming more prominent and is the cause of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in the nation.

There were more than 850 breakthrough cases in the state of Connecticut last week, according to the Dept. of Public Health. Of that number, only 150 have been hospitalized, but doctors say that the majority of those with COVID-19 are those that are unvaccinated.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. rose 10 percent this week, the CDC said on Thursday, due to the “hypertransmissible Delta variant” and lagging vaccination rates.

Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the recommendation that vaccinated people wear masks is "under active consideration’’ by the government’s leading public health officials.