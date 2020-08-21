Governor Adds $10 Million for Housing Assistance; Extends Protection from Eviction To Oct. 1

The governor is doubling the funding for housing assistance for Connecticut residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and said he is extending protection from evictions to Oct. 1.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he will double funding for the rental assistance program, from $10 million to $20 million.

The program makes payments to landlords on behalf of approved applicants.

You can learn more on the state Department of Housing website or by calling 1-860-785-3111 during regular business hours.

The governor said the extra $10 million brings the total amount of state funding for renters, homeowners, and residential landlords impacted by COVID-19 up to $43.3 million.

The extension of the eviction protection will be through executive order and extend the residential eviction moratorium protecting tenants who were current on their rent at the beginning of the pandemic until Oct. 1.

The governor’s office said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently extended protections for tenants in homes with mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Authority through the end of the year.

“Supporting renters and landlords during this public health crisis is critical to controlling the spread of COVID-19,” Lamont said in a statement. “I’m trying to get people back to work and children back to school, and having a home you can call your own is a critical foundation for making that happen.”