Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall Again; Lamont to Detail Business Reopening Protocols

Connecticut saw another decline in the net number of hospitalizations on Friday.

There were 49 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than the day before, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That continues the state's rolling average of hospitalization declines past the 14-day goal set by Lamont and his team.

There were 627 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 32,411. The state also saw 77 new deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses. The death toll now stands at 2,874.

The governor is expected to begin rolling out details on guidelines businesses that will be able to reopen on May 20 will need to follow during a news conference on Friday.

Lamont is being joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman.

The governor was joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, a group working on a four-phase plan to slowly reopen segments of Connecticut's economy beginning on May 20 and continuing for the next several months.

The seven criteria to begin the reopening process are:

14-day decline of Hospitalizations

Increased testing available

Sufficient contact tracing capacity

Protect vulnerable populations

Adequate healthcare capacity

Adequate supply of PPE

Appropriate workplace safeguards

One type of business that won't be included in the May 20 date is gyms.