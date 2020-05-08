governor ned lamont

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Fall Again; Lamont to Detail Business Reopening Protocols

Connecticut saw another decline in the net number of hospitalizations on Friday.

There were 49 fewer patients hospitalized with COVID-19 than the day before, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That continues the state's rolling average of hospitalization declines past the 14-day goal set by Lamont and his team.

Local

restaurants 29 mins ago

Middletown Makes Room for Restaurants to Reopen

PPE 1 hour ago

Nurses Express Concern Over PPE Usage

There were 627 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total to 32,411. The state also saw 77 new deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses. The death toll now stands at 2,874.

The governor is expected to begin rolling out details on guidelines businesses that will be able to reopen on May 20 will need to follow during a news conference on Friday.

Lamont is being joined by Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman.

The governor was joined by the co-chairs of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group, a group working on a four-phase plan to slowly reopen segments of Connecticut's economy beginning on May 20 and continuing for the next several months.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The seven criteria to begin the reopening process are:

  • 14-day decline of Hospitalizations
  • Increased testing available
  • Sufficient contact tracing capacity
  • Protect vulnerable populations
  • Adequate healthcare capacity
  • Adequate supply of PPE
  • Appropriate workplace safeguards

One type of business that won't be included in the May 20 date is gyms.

This article tagged under:

governor ned lamontcoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us