Gov. Ned Lamont said on Twitter that he got his booster shot at the Durham Fair on Saturday.

"Getting your booster shot is so easy! Same with your first shot," Lamont said in a tweet.

I got my booster today at one of our best and biggest fairs, the Durham Fair! Come on down! pic.twitter.com/uBIMfJwTF0 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 25, 2021

Eligible Americans, from the elderly to those with underlying conditions and risky jobs, were able to start getting booster shots of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine Friday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky spoke Friday about her decision to endorse Pfizer booster shots for individuals working in high risk environments.

The fair did not happen in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19. It returned for its 101st year and is being held from Sept. 23 to 26.