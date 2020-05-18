Governor Lamont Delays Reopening of Conn. Hair Salons and Barbershops Until Early June

Hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut will now no longer reopen on May 20 and will not be able to reopen before early June, the governor's office announced Monday.

The governor's office released a statement announcing that Gov. Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo would now plan to realign the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in the two states in early June.

No more specific timing in early June was given.

More information is expected when Governor Lamont holds a 2:30 p.m. news conference with the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.

We've been hearing a lot of feedback, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made. https://t.co/e7tRY49pay — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 18, 2020

“We’ve been hearing a lot of feedback from many owners and employees, and at this time I think the best approach is that we hit pause on the reopening of hair salons and barbershops, take a step back, and allow some more time as preparations continue to be made," Governor Lamont said.

“I support Governor Lamont’s decision to delay the reopening of hair salons and barbershops in Connecticut,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Prior to this announcement, Stamford’s own Department of Health shared concerns about reopening hair salons and barbershops at this time. The success of our reopening plans rely on the public’s confidence to keep them healthy and safe and we could not guarantee that for hair salons and barbershops at this time.”

For the latest on the state's reopening, visit our live CT Reopening blog

Stylists, salon owners and customers have been reaching out to NBC Connecticut with your thoughts on hair salons being able to reopen on May 20

Some hair salon owners in Connecticut say they don't think opening on May 20 will be safe for customers or their employees.