Governor Lamont Releases New Message: “Stay Safe, Stay Home” During “Opposite Month”

Governor Ned Lamont released a new public service announcement campaign on Monday titled "Stay Safe, Stay Home."

The first video is entitled "Opposite Month."

Transcript of the “Opposite Month” PSA:

April is the "opposite month." The opposite of everything I've ever told my kids.

Don't go to school... don't go visit your grandparents... don't go outside and play hoops with your friends... don't go to a worship service.

This virus is turning everything upside down, but if we take the "Stay at Home" rule seriously, we'll be right side up soon enough.

Connecticut's going to beat this virus. By sticking together and sticking to the rules.

The campaign will launch in partnership with the Connecticut Broadcasters Association, a nonprofit group of the FCC-licensed television and radio stations in Connecticut, including NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut.

The campaign will run across member stations and also translated into Spanish.