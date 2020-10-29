coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Briefing at 4 P.M.

The governor will be holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon about the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the state of Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut was 3.4%.

The state has started a color-coded alert system that places each city and town in a category based on its COVID-19 rate.

Red is the highest alert level and municipalities in that category have the option to roll back to a more restrictive phase two of reopening rather than remain in phase three, which the state is in now.

Lamont was asked on Thursday morning when the state would need to get stricter and when it might be time to do something on a statewide basis, like in the spring, when many businesses were closed due to the pandemic.

Lamont said he hopes that will not be necessary.

"We're doing everything we can to keep things open," Lamont said, adding that the parks and beaches will remain open.

