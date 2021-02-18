coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update at 4 p.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a briefing this afternoon to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.58 percent, which is the lowest it has been in months.

On Thursday, the state announced that a new mass COVID-19 vaccine site will open Friday at Mohegan Sun.

Lamont will hold a briefing at 4 p.m. by video conference.

You can watch live here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Extreme Weather Feb 17

Heart Attacks, Fires and Other Lesser-Known Dangers of Extreme Winter Weather

mars perseverance rover Feb 17

These Key Moments of the Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Will Decide Mission Success or Failure

poetry Feb 17

‘The Interruption': A Spoken Word Poem by Kandice Head for Black History Month

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamont
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us