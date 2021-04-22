Governor Lamont to Give COVID-19 Update at 4 P.M.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be giving an update this afternoon on the state of the coronavirus pandemic on Connecticut.

He will hold a videoconference news briefing at 4 p.m.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut Wednesday was 2.81 percent.

As more people get vaccinated against coronavirus, Lamont plans to continue to ease or lift restrictions that have been in place since early in the pandemic, which started to affect the state in March 2020.

The governor will ease some restrictions on May 1 and he plans to eliminate most of the state's COVID-19 restrictions for every sector by May 19, but some mask requirements will remain in effect.

COVID-19 Changes Effective Saturday, May 1:

The curfew for restaurants, entertainment venues, recreation venues, and theaters will be moved back one hour to midnight.

Bars that do not serve food can open for service, but only outdoors. Food is still required when serving alcohol indoors.

The eight-person per table limit will be lifted outdoors, It will remain in effect for indoor dining.

COVID-19 Restriction Changes Effective Wednesday, May 19:

All remaining business restrictions will end.

Indoor masks will continue.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health will issue recommendations for indoor and large outdoor events.