Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

The governor will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He will be discussing preparations for the storm during the same news conference.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state‘s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.98 percent, which was down slighting from 6.08 percent on Monday.

You can watch the livestream here at 4:30 p.m.