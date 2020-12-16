coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 Pandemic

The governor will be holding a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He will be discussing preparations for the storm during the same news conference.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state‘s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.98 percent, which was down slighting from 6.08 percent on Monday.

You can watch the livestream here at 4:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutgovernor ned lamont
