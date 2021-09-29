Governor Lamont to Give Update on State Employee Vaccinations

An executive order Gov. Ned Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, childcare staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and for people who are exempt to be tested on a weekly basis.

This morning, he will hold a news conference to give an update on state employee vaccinations.

It comes after the governor's emergency powers were extended and Lamont extended the duration of nine executive orders through Feb. 15, 2022.

One of those executive orders that was extended is the one that requires long-term care facility workers, state hospital workers, state employees pre-k through 12 school workers and staff at childcare facilities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or test weekly. It went into effect on Monday.

Those who do not get vaccinated due to certain exemptions are required to test for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.