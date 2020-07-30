Governor Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Briefing at 4

Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update today on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut and he will hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, will join the governor.

The state of Connecticut has had more than 49,000 cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,425 people have died and 53 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have been declining and the positivity rate as of Wednesday was under 1 percent.

In all, the state has received reports of 763,817 COVID-19 tests.

The website Covid Act Now, which determines risk levels across the country, has classified Connecticut as one state with slow disease growth and says the state’s COVID preparedness meets international standards.