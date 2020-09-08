Governor Lamont to Participate in Roundtable on Reopening Conn. & COVID-19's Impact

Governor Ned Lamont will begin the workweek after the Labor Day holiday participating in a panel discussion on the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut hosted by the Yale School of Public Health.

The governor will be joined in the discussion by Dr. Albert Ko, professor at the YSPH and Chair of Epidemiology of Microbial diseases; Indra Nooyi, board co-chair of Advance CT; and Maritza Bond, Director of Health for the City of New Haven.