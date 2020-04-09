Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Approach 10,000; Businesses to Stay Closed Through May 20

There are more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in Connecticut and 45 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That brings the total number of cases to 9,784 and the death toll is now 380.

For the first time, data was released on patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut and then released.

There are currently 1,464 people hospitalized with coronavirus in Connecticut.

According to Gov. Lamont, of all the COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 10, 41-percent of those patients have been discharged and are recovering.

Ten-percent of people who were hospitalized have died, he said.

The number of new hospitalizations in Fairfield County, Connecticut's most affected region, actually decreased by one from yesterday, according to Gov. Lamont. That was a first since the crisis began.

Restaurants & Businesses

All restaurants, bars, and non-essential businesses will remain closed through May 20, Lamont said. Most of those have been closed since March 20, when the governor issued his first executive order.

The May 20 date coincides with Lamont's directive announced Thursday that all schools will remain closed until at least that time.