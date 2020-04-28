Connecticit Departmenbt of Labor

First Supplemental $600 Stimulus Payments for Unemployment Benefits Have Gone Out: Governor

The weekly federal stimulus payments to people who are receiving state unemployment benefits have started to go out, according to the governor.

Gov. Ned Lamont today said the state Department of Labor has successfully programmed its computer system and the first batch of weekly federal stimulus payments were issued this past weekend. T

The additional $600 weekly payment is known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and it was created as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said the payments are retroactive to March 29 and will be provided through July 25.

For those who already received unemployment benefits for previous weeks – such as April 4, 11, and 18 – the agency will be providing retroactive payments as a lump sum by the end of this week.

Claimants can check their online accounts on the state Department of Labor website at www.filectui.com and see the deposits were issued over the weekend. Those who receive payments through direct deposit should begin seeing the additional amount appearing in their bank accounts by Tuesday.

The first $600 payments totaled more than $89 million, according to the governor, and when combined with nearly $51 million issued in state benefits, the agency provided $140 million in unemployment benefits last weekend.

“Our Department of Labor worked day and night to come up with the technological fixes to ensure benefits were distributed in a timely way to our residents,” Lamont said in a statement. “There are hundreds of thousands in our state relying on our Department of Labor to help get them through this crisis, and the state’s loyal and hard-working team never lost sight of that. This is a difficult time for so many, and I appreciate that these new benefits are being distributed.”

Officials said they have processed more than 340,000 of the 402,000 claim applications filed since March 13.

The department is working to implement the remaining two recently established federal stimulus programs Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for self-employed individuals among others, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a 13-week extension that allows eligible claimants to collect the additional weeks after exhausting the 26 weeks of state benefits.

The agency expects to begin accepting applications for PUA on April 30 and plans to have PEUC in operation by mid-May. Both programs will be retroactive.

