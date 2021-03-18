reopening connecticut

Governor to Discuss Help Available for Connecticut Restaurants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Help is available for Connecticut restaurants affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the governor will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss state and federal relief.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Manchester Thursday morning to talk about help through the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan. The news conference will be at 10 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC News reports the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill includes $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants.

Restaurants had to close their doors to in-person dining when the pandemic began. Some remained open to serve take-out, but many others closed their doors entirely.

In the months since the pandemic started a year ago, restaurants have been able to welcome back diners with precautions and social distancing in place.

Lamont is lifting COVID-19-related capacity restrictions for several places tomorrow, including restaurants, but people will still need to socially distance and stay six feet apart.

What's Open, What's Closed? CT Plans to Relax Some COVID Restrictions Tomorrow

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

Sarah Everard 19 hours ago

Why the Murder of Sarah Everard Is Personal for Women Everywhere

coronavirus in connecticut 50 mins ago

The Pandemic Has Emptied Out Office Buildings. What Happens Now to All That Space?

mental health 23 hours ago

Mental Health at Work: How to Tell Your Boss When You Need Help

As of tomorrow, capacity limits will be eliminated for:

Restaurants: 8-person table capacity and 11 p.m. closing time for dining rooms continues

  • Retail
  • Libraries
  • Personal services
  • Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)
  • Gyms/fitness centers
  • Museums, aquariums, and zoos
  • Offices
  • Houses of worship

While capacity limits will be eliminated, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required.

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts:

  • Social and recreational gatherings at private residences – 25 indoors/100 outdoors
  • Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.

This article tagged under:

reopening connecticutcoronavirus in connecticut
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us