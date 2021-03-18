Governor to Discuss Help Available for Connecticut Restaurants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Help is available for Connecticut restaurants affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the governor will be holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss state and federal relief.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be in Manchester Thursday morning to talk about help through the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund and the American Rescue Plan. The news conference will be at 10 a.m.

NBC News reports the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill includes $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants.

Restaurants had to close their doors to in-person dining when the pandemic began. Some remained open to serve take-out, but many others closed their doors entirely.

In the months since the pandemic started a year ago, restaurants have been able to welcome back diners with precautions and social distancing in place.

Lamont is lifting COVID-19-related capacity restrictions for several places tomorrow, including restaurants, but people will still need to socially distance and stay six feet apart.

As of tomorrow, capacity limits will be eliminated for:

Restaurants: 8-person table capacity and 11 p.m. closing time for dining rooms continues

Retail

Libraries

Personal services

Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)

Gyms/fitness centers

Museums, aquariums, and zoos

Offices

Houses of worship

While capacity limits will be eliminated, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required.

Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts:

Social and recreational gatherings at private residences – 25 indoors/100 outdoors

Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance

Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance.