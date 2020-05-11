3 Children at Yale New Haven Hospital Being Treated for Rare COVID-Related Illness

Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed on Monday that there are at least three children at Yale New Haven Hospital that are being treated for a new pediatric multi-system inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19.

At least five children in New York have died from the illness and as many as 93 more have contracted the disease.

The children at Yale New Haven Hospital are being closely monitored, Lamont said.

The new condition only came to light about a week ago and has affected children from newborns through teenagers across the country.

The state Department of Public Health has been in contact with the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention to set up surveillance of any new cases that appear in Connecticut, according to Connecticut chief operating officer Josh Geballe.

Coronavirus Hospitalizations

Hospitalization numbers fell again on Monday, continuing a downward trend over the past two weeks.

Connecticut saw a net drop of 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Sunday.

There were 211 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 33,765. There were 41 new deaths, Gov. Ned Lamont said during a briefing on Monday afternoon. The death toll in Connecticut now stands at 3,008.

Gov. Lamont said the state is now seeing fewer than 10-percent of people being tested for coronavirus actually testing positive. He cited that as a positive step.

Lamont also said that the current numbers keep the state on track for the May 20 Phase 1 opening date.